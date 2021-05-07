Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $51.37 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

