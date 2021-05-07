Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.70 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $517.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

