Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 277,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

