Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.48

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.48 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.72). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78), with a volume of 323,044 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £155.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.48.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

