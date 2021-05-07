Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIK stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $585.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

