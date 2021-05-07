Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 163,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $603.13 million, a PE ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

