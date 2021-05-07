Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 651,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

