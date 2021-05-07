Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.65. 32,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $393.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.06.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.62.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.