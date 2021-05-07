Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $64.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

