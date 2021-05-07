Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

