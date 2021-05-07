Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

