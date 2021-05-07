Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 2,342,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

