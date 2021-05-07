Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

