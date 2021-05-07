Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Earnings History for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

