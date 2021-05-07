Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer Sells 99 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Fred D. Bauer sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $10,023.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AIT opened at $103.35 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

