Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

