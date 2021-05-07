Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.