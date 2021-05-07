Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABUS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

