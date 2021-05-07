ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut ARC Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.27.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$9.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,807. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

