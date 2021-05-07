Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $35.87. 14,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,800. Arconic has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.