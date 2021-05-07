Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

