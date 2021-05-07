Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

ARCC opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

