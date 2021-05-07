Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

