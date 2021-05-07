Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,900 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Organovo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

