Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JOET opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.