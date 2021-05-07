Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1,046.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

