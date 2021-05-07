Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,160,000.

ITB stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

