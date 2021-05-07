Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 690 Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVES opened at $45.96 on Friday. Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

