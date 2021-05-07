Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

