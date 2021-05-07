Arnhold LLC Buys New Stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the first quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of HOL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 2,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,364. Holicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on identifying businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

