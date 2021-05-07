Arnhold LLC Cuts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arnhold LLC cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,963 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

