Arnhold LLC Sells 683 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.08. 124,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.