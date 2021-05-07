Arnhold LLC Sells 98,823 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,823 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.66. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,816. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

