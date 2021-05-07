Arvinas, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

ARVN opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

