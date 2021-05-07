Ashley Paxton Buys 40,000 Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) insider Ashley Paxton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Shares of LON DORE opened at GBX 94.13 ($1.23) on Friday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.