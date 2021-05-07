ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

