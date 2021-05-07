Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 608,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,955. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Earnings History for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit