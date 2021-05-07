Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 608,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,955. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.