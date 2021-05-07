Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

