Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 80.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 463,929 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

