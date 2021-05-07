Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,945 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

