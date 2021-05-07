Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 75,561 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

