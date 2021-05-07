Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 13,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

