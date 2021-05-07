Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,017. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.