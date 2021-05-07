Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ATER traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,017. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit