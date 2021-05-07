Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

ATER traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,017. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATER shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

