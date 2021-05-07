Athene (NYSE:ATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Athene (NYSE:ATH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. 1,161,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Athene has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $63.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Earnings History for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit