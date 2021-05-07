Athene (NYSE:ATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. 1,161,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Athene has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $63.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

