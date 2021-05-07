Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.39

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 3883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atkore by 339.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

