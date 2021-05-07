Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

