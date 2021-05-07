Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. Atlas reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

