Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.