Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.35.
TEAM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.68. The company had a trading volume of 45,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.
