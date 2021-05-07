Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 52-Week High at $975.00

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.74) and last traded at GBX 959 ($12.53), with a volume of 165787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 949 ($12.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 847.11.

In other news, insider Scott Forbes bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

About Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

