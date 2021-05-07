AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$3.15 on Friday, hitting C$48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,070. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.95.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.