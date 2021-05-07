AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.
Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$3.15 on Friday, hitting C$48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,070. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.95.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
